Revivals for young, young at heart bring together community

Wendy Bustin said she feels that God wants her and others to do something to get back to the basics on faith.
“People need God more than ever,” said Bustin, the associate pastor at Open Door Community Church in Summerfield. “After the 9/11 attacks, people were filling the churches in their need for God. Now, people aren’t coming back in droves as they did before. It’s time to change that.”
Bustin and Open Door Community hosted a four-day “Ignite the Fire” revival from Oct. 6 to 9. It’s one of several faith-based revivals that have taken place in and around The Villages
this year. And while these events may have different hosts and attract different crowds, they all have one thing in common — a hope to bring people closer to God.
In Summerfield, Bustin and her team are hoping that the Ignite the Fire revival does what the name says.
