Return of the tussock moth caterpillars

Be careful around oak trees this time of year — fuzzy, stinging caterpillars may be near.
Early spring is when tussock moth caterpillars, which have hairs that can cause skin irritation, are more commonly found outdoors in the tri-county area.
Last year, the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences observed explosive populations of the nuisance caterpillars, causing an annoyance for Villagers and area residents.
They’ve returned, but so far the populations aren’t as massive locally as last season, said Lisa Sanderson, residential horticulture agent with the UF/IFAS Sumter County Extension Office.
She thinks it may take warmer temperatures for a greater number of caterpillars to emerge.
