Retirement community celebrates WWII veteran's 100th birthday

Staff at the Carriage House Gracious Retirement Living celebrated a resident’s milestone birthday.
Ray Krasley, who has lived at the Carriage House for six years, turned 100 years old on Nov. 6. He is a World War II veteran who served in the Army from 1942 to 1946.
On Nov. 5, staff at the Oxford retirement facility organized a birthday celebration for him.
Many residents joined the festivities, which included live entertainment, refreshments and cake.
