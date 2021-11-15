Retirement community celebrates WWII veteran's 100th birthday

Ray Krasley holds a birthday cake given to him during his 100th birthday celebration on Nov. 5 at the Carriage House Gracious Retirement Living. Krasley turned 100 on Nov. 6.

 Summer Jarro, Daily Sun

Staff at the Carriage House Gracious Retirement Living celebrated a resident’s milestone birthday.

Ray Krasley, who has lived at the Carriage House for six years, turned 100 years old on Nov. 6. He is a World War II veteran who served in the Army from 1942 to 1946.

On Nov. 5, staff at the Oxford retirement facility organized a birthday celebration for him.

Many residents joined the festivities, which included live entertainment, refreshments and cake.

