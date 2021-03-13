Retired Texas university official adds modeling to her many accomplishments

The difference between a teacher and an educator is someone who presents knowledge and hopes for the best and someone who ensures the knowledge is absorbed.
Jeanne Marcum Gerlach is, by all measures, a true educator who has devoted decades of her life to the field.
She retired from the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) in March 2020 where she served as the dean and vice president of the College of Education. When Gerlach, her husband, and her 96-year-old father moved to the Village of Pine Hills, she jumped right in to all that the community has to offer.
“I take golf lessons and I’m learning to paint, which I’ve always wanted to do. I’m also active in the Women Doctors Club, and I’m still very involved on several boards,” Gerlach says. “The hardest thing I’ve ever done was retiring.”
A fan of the clothing at Patchington in Spanish Springs Town Square, Gerlach said she had only been a Villager for two weeks when she was asked to model for the store. “I’d actually modeled in the 1970s for fun,” she said.
