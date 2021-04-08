Retired teacher in The Villages reflects on role supporting an endangered bird

As a sixth-grade teacher in 1965, Don Kessler, of the Village of Pine Ridge, and his students were instrumental in getting a resolution passed to preserve the California condor. The resolution was enacted in 1965.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

When Donald Kessler first told his sixth-grade class about the plight of the California condor, scientists estimated about 40 of the birds remained in the wild.

The students, who at the time just learned about the extinction of the dodo, felt compelled to prevent the condors from meeting such a fate. So they wrote to state lawmakers asking them to take up legislation that would conserve the species.

Now, the condors are making a comeback.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently announced efforts to reintroduce the California condor in the wild in a key habitat, Redwood National Park, for the first time in a century.

Kessler, of the Village of Pine Ridge, noted it can be extremely challenging to recover the populations of an endangered species.

Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.