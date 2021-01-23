Retired minister swims 84 laps for 84th birthday

The Rev. Dr. Jonathan Hole, of the Village of Dunedin, swims one of the 84 laps he swam Jan. 14 for his 84th birthday at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

If you ask the Rev. Dr. Jonathan Hole about turning 84, he will tell you he’s lived quite the life so far.

“When I was younger, I was a Chinese interpreter working for U.S. intelligence for four years,” said the Village of Dunedin resident. “Between 1974-81, I was a state official in Texas, tasked of leading the state Department of Human Services’ efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect. That was definitely one of the more important things I’ve done.”

Hole also has a doctorate in theology, and spent parts of five decades serving as a full-time Presbyterian minister, primarily at churches in

Colorado and Texas.

