Retired Marine and former NYPD Chief Inspector brings patriotism to Villages

The Village of Virginia Trace resident grew up in Newark, New Jersey, where he graduated high school then joined the Marine Corps in 1956. Though he was only 17 years old, Boland said he always liked the military and his parents were proud of him. He served until 1962.
That love of service organizations continued when Boland joined the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department. His career in law enforcement spanned across several titles — his roles ranged from police officer to detective. He especially enjoyed his job as a detective lieutenant, because it allowed him to know everything going on in the unit.
Boland retired as a chief inspector in 1995 and moved to Siesta Key, Florida. While spending his days doing puzzles by the pool felt relaxing at first, Boland said he “got antsy” and wanted to keep his mind active. He worked as a security director of various country clubs until 2007, then relocated to The Villages in 2009.
