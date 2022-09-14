Retail sales stay steady despite rising prices

Inflation hasn’t stopped Dianna Farr from investing in her favorite sport. Despite rising prices, Farr still makes regular trips to Softball’s R Game/Pickleball HQ in The Villages when she needs to update her pickleball equipment. “I’ve got to spend my money on something,” the Village of Summerhill resident said. Numbers show that American consumers are still shopping despite inflation, which reached a four-decade high earlier this year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. U.S. Census Bureau data shows retail sales did not change from June to July, but there was a 10.3% increase this July over July 2021. Businesses that did see increases in sales from June to July are sporting goods stores, furniture stores, online stores and grocery and beverage stores. Locally, several places have seen steady Locally, several places have seen steady business the last few months.
“Retail sales grew in July, supported by declines in prices at the gas pump and moderately lower inflation,” said Matthew Shay, National Retail Federation president and CEO, in a press release. “Consumers are adapting to higher prices by prioritizing essentials like food and back-to-school items, and retailers are working hard to absorb the impact of higher costs and help customers stretch their hard-earned dollars.”
