Retail sales continue their upward trend

National retail sales continue to move in a positive direction each month. After a drop in retail sales in April due to the pandemic, sales numbers started to get better as businesses began to reopen again under new safety measures. While the increases for July are not as high as May or June’s numbers, sales are still moving in the right direction. Sales rose 1.2% nationally from June to July with a 2.7% increase compared to July last year, according to the United States Census Bureau. “Retail sales for July were another positive step in the right direction as our economy continues to slowly reopen,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation, in a news release.
