Restoring Villager’s Buick was a father and son experience

Charles Komar and his son spent six summers bonding over restoring his 1967 Buick GS 400.
The only thing that remains original after those six summers is the frame. The Buick was in scrap condition when Komar bought it in 2014, but that didn’t deter him from making the purchase.
“I would go to Milwaukee every summer and me and my son would work on it,” said Komar, of the Village of Pine Ridge. “He did a lot of the work. He did the body work, painting and interior. I did all the mechanical work.”
Komar is a retired mechanic, but never had done any body work. He and son Scott had to do a frame off restoration, in which the entire vehicle is disassembled down to the frame. They also had to dip the body in acid to fully remove the old paint and rust.
