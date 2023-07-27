Restoring Hope Clothing Boutique set to open in Wildwood

Starting Tuesday, thrifters will have another way to shop for gently used items while helping others.
Combat Veterans to Careers will have another thrift store, Restoring Hope Clothing Boutique, supporting its mission. It functions similarly to the already established Restoring Hope Thrift Store.
Both stores are in Wildwood and proceeds from them go to Combat Veterans to Careers.
