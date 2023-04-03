Restaurants offer specials for holidays

Easter is in a few days, and local restaurants want to celebrate with Villagers.
Several restaurants, including those under the Fresh Made Kitchen Restaurant Group, as well as Glenview Country Club Restaurant and Redsauce, are offering specials for local residents who want to celebrate with a meal.
TooJay’s Deli also is offering specials for Passover, which begins this week.
Reservations already are busy for both of the holidays, especially Easter, at the restaurants.
“It’s a very busy time,” said Philip Benjamin, marketing director for FMK. “As we know, a lot of snowbirds are still down from up north. The weather is beautiful and everyone likes to go and celebrate Easter.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.