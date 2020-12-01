​Restaurants gear up for the rest of the holiday season

As the holiday season continues and with Christmas around the corner, many local restaurants expect to have a strong season.
This time of year, restaurants in The Villages, such as the Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Country Club and Havana Country Club, see a lot of traffic. Owners and staff expect this year to be no different, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The holidays are our busy time for us,” said David Suleiman, owner of the two restaurants.
For Suleiman, Thanksgiving, Christmas and other holidays at year’s end are usually good for business because many people want to come out and celebrate, he said.
“This year it seems like it’s going to be busier than usual,” Suleiman said.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
