Restaurant group to donate dessert proceeds to St. Jude

Be sure not to skip dessert this September when dining at FMK Restaurants.
FMK Restaurant Group is giving back by donating proceeds from specialty desserts sold throughout the month at all four FMK country clubs to St. Jude Friends in Hope. Patrons can order the apple cobbler dessert at Orange Blossom Hills and Bonifay country clubs or the white chocolate bread pudding at Belle Glade and Evans Prairie country clubs in September to take part in the deal.
The St. Jude club, which is led by Joy and Kevin Pautler, holds events to raise money and donates to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital every year.
Joy said the club is grateful for a strong partnership with FMK.
“We have not gotten to do a lot of our fundraising events as a club the last few years,” she said. “Getting back into partnerships with local businesses is great for the community.”
Jon McNeely, director of operations for FMK Restaurant Group, is happy to take part in the monthlong dessert promotion.
