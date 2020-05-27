Residents touched by neighborhood support

After a weeklong hospital stay in Orlando following surgery on Monday, Mike Novak and his wife, Tina, were surprised to see their front yard decorated with ribbons, balloons and “Welcome Home” signs.
Mike had just endured a procedure that removed parts of his pancreas, intestines and gall bladder after receiving a diagnosis of Stage 1B pancreatic cancer.
During a time when the Novaks experienced as much stress as a family can endure, their neighbors came forward with a strong showing of love and support.
“They really came out to support us,” Tina said.
As Mike healed, parades of people lined the street outside their home to assure Mike that everyone was praying for and cheering him on.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
