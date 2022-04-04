Residents support local family's Autism Awareness Walk

As parents of a son who has autism, Lindsey and Bryn Blaise realize the importance of giving and receiving support.
“When you get into our area, it’s not as easy to find families who are going through the same thing that you’re going through, or have been on the same path,” said Lindsey, whose son, Boaz, was diagnosed with autism three years ago after his second birthday.
On Saturday, an Autism Awareness Walk and Family Picnic drew about 140 people to The Villages Polo Club, an event organized by the Blaises and the organization they recently formed, the Tri-County Autism Community.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
