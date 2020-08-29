Residents stay active in great outdoors

Along the rugged ground of the trail in the woods, hikers find their peace through exploring nature and enjoying each other’s company. Group hikes among the community’s local adventurers remains one of the few group activities continuing to proceed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but in a limited capacity. The Hiking Group of The Villages is limiting capacity of its hikes to 20 people. Local trail maintainers are eager to manage the trails’ upkeep through group work hikes, but those aren’t ready to go locally just yet. The U.S. Forest Service’s most recent guidance on trail maintenance recommends limiting work groups to five people, fewer than the recreational groups from The Villages.
For now, the recreational hikes are offering Villagers a small bit of respite from the pandemic, said Don Valcheff, an activity leader with the Hiking Group.
“Everyone’s thankful to get out and do something,” he said.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.