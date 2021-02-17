Residents revel in Fat Tuesday festivities

With purple, yellow and green beads galore, jester hats, crowns and sequins adorning entertainers and members of the crowd alike, it was a colorful Tuesday night at Spanish Springs Town Square for the Mardi Gras Festival, which benefited Operation Shoe Box. While the “official” Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans were canceled this year, The Villages took on Fat Tuesday with gusto. Stilt and spring walkers, roving bands of musicians, jugglers and nonstop entertainment on the main stage made Spanish Springs the place to be. New residents and fast friends from the Village of Monarch Grove, Joyce Musselman, Mary Anne Marrone and Rod Barnes were decked out for the night. The women glowed with purple hair and festive outfits, while Barnes sported a gold crown and gold jacket.
