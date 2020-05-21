Residents reunite 50 years after Kent State tragedy

Fifty years ago, Lynn Savron and Sandy Plano shared a friendship, a school and a traumatic experience: the 1970 Kent State shooting.
Both juniors at the time of the tragic event, Savron and Plano were close friends. After 50 years apart, the pair recently reunited when they discovered that they now share something else: residency in The Villages.
Savron and Plano met during their freshman year at Kent State through mutual friends. Savron’s roommate and Plano’s roommate happened to be best friends, so the four frequently got together.
“They would come over to our dorm and we would go over to theirs,” Savron said. “Sophomore year they all moved to McDowell Hall and I moved into Koonce Hall with a couple of friends, but we still hung out all the time together.”
