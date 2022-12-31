As 2022 comes to a close, Villages residents took the time to look back on their year and what it had to offer. From family experiences to reaching personal goals, 2022 was filled with milestones and challenges. But with a new year ahead, the possibilities for new and exciting experiences are endless. Before we step into 2023, take a look at some of the happiness that 2022 brought to Villagers.
“I saw the sheriff writing a speeding ticket on El Camino Real. I haven’t seen him in two years. I also celebrated my 30th wedding anniversary with Dona. We went up to Legacy for a wonderful dinner.” — Tony Rizzo, Village Alhambra
“I wrote a book, which was published, as a tribute to my mum, who was an inspiration to me, and I hope it’s an inspiration to others.” — Liz Perkins, Village of Amelia
