Residents preview plans for Former Hacienda Hills Site

A new neighborhood of 25 villa homes will be built at the former site of the Hacienda Hills Country Club after residents loudly protested the approval of up to 150 apartment homes that included a ground-floor restaurant at the property.
Revised site plans unveiled Wednesday also call for a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, pavilion, walking path, postal station and open space accessible to all Villagers.
The golf pro shop and cart barn currently at the site will remain.
Homeowners living within 500 feet of the site were invited to preview the plans from The Villages officials in a meeting brokered by the county administrator.
