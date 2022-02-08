Residents new to the sport of archery learned the basics at Fenney Regional Recreation Complex

Nancy Zaludek-Bengali remembers learning the origin of the thumbs-up signal.
It actually dates back to when ancient soldiers used to fight with bows and arrows. The sport of archery goes back many centuries, and Zaludek-Bengali explained that in the 1100s and 1200s, when soldiers finished shooting their arrows, they would look at each other and signal a thumbs-up if everyone was OK.
Zaludek-Bengali, had not shot an arrow in nearly 40 years, but she hit a bull’s-eye on her first attempt Tuesday at Dudley Archery Range in The Villages.
“Oh, it was awesome,” said Zaludek-Bengali, of the Village of Citrus Grove. “That’s a New Jersey thing, though. We’re strong in New Jersey. It’s a good feeling — it’s fun.”
