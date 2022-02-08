Residents new to the sport of archery learned the basics at Fenney Regional Recreation Complex

Vince Hammond, of the Village of McClure, takes aim at his target during the Archery 101 class at the Dudley Archery Range.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Nancy Zaludek-Bengali remembers learning the origin of the thumbs-up signal. 

It actually dates back to when ancient soldiers used to fight with bows and arrows. The sport of archery goes back many centuries, and Zaludek-Bengali explained that in the 1100s and 1200s, when soldiers finished shooting their arrows, they would look at each other and signal a thumbs-up if everyone was OK. 

Zaludek-Bengali, had not shot an arrow in nearly 40 years, but she hit a bull’s-eye on her first attempt Tuesday at Dudley Archery Range in The Villages.

“Oh, it was awesome,” said Zaludek-Bengali, of the Village of Citrus Grove. “That’s a New Jersey thing, though. We’re strong in New Jersey. It’s a good feeling — it’s fun.”

