Residents may learn little-known humanities

Dressed as a Continental Revolutionary War soldier, Jack Ciotti, of the Village of Country Club Hills, listens to a speaker July 4, 2019, during the Independence Day celebration at Veterans’ Memorial Park in The Villages. Jack Ciotti will teach Railroads of the American Civil War for The Enrichment Academy today.

 Max Gersh, Daily Sun

The subjects of some history classes at the Enrichment Academy were still confusing current events when residents were in school. Other topics were overlooked.

Instructors will offer insights into some recent humanities and lesser-known history next week.

Courses that will start Tuesday and Wednesday include Native American Voices of American Literature; Country Music: The Beginning Decades, which will include the influence of radio; Railroads of the Civil War and “The Falling Dominoes” America’s Involvement.

Students may register at theenrichmentacademy.org or in person at regional recreation centers.

