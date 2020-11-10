Residents may learn little-known humanities

The subjects of some history classes at the Enrichment Academy were still confusing current events when residents were in school. Other topics were overlooked.
Instructors will offer insights into some recent humanities and lesser-known history next week.
Courses that will start Tuesday and Wednesday include Native American Voices of American Literature; Country Music: The Beginning Decades, which will include the influence of radio; Railroads of the Civil War and “The Falling Dominoes” America’s Involvement.
Students may register at theenrichmentacademy.org or in person at regional recreation centers.
