Residents love going all out for spooky season

Each year, the decorative display of pumpkins, ghosts and ghouls grows outside Kathy Lott's house.
Lott, of the Village of Country Club Hills, takes her decorating seriously and loves the day she can finally get everything all set up.
Lott started about eight years ago as a way to make her grandkids smile.
"I have two grandchildren, ages 5 and 10," she said. "I wanted to do it for them, but my neighbors all really like it since they don't see many decorations."
