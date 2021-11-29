Residents lining up for immunity boost against COVID-19

Opportunity knocks for those wanting to keep COVID-19 at bay.
Experts say the optimum moment to strengthen a person's immunity in time for the Christmas season is these next two weeks.
Local medical providers, like The Villages Health, are already giving booster vaccine doses after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended it for people with underlying medical conditions and recently adding anyone 18 and older may get a booster. Experts say a booster in the next couple of weeks will heighten immunity in time for those traditional December holiday gatherings.
The unvaccinated, which the CDC says are at greater risk of severe COVID-19 bouts, may also want to consider immunization because they're still accounting for the majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to Dr. Jeff Lowenkron, chief medial officer for The Villages Health. Coupled with Friday's news that a new variant had emerged from Africa that evoked travel bans, warding off the virus garners more concern, with experts saying the vaccine is the best way to offset its severity.
