Residents learn about ancient healing techniques during an Enrichment Academy class

Meditation takes many forms in The Villages, whether you do it from the comfort of your home or with friends at a recreation center. On Wednesday at Riverbend Recreation Center, residents enjoyed a healing meditative art with Activating the Body’s Healing Wisdom class through The Enrichment Academy. Villagers Tom Sanderlin and Meredith Brubaker taught the two-day course about Spring Forest Qigong. The next course will take place from 9:45 to 11:15 a.m.
March 16 and 23 at Riverbend Recreation Center. Created by the International Master Chunyi Lin, this style of qigong is a modernized version of the ancient martial art focusing on disciplined movements that harness qi to heal the body, Sanderlin said. Qi is an inner healing energy proposed by traditional Chinese philosophy.
