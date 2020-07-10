Residents host golf cart parade to celebrate neighbor’s 100th birthday

For Gennie Wiengen, spending time with family for her birthday would have been enough. But on Friday, her neighbors surprised her with a golf cart parade to mark her 100th trip around the sun.
Wiengen lives with her daughter, Andrea Baker, and son-in-law in the Village of Belvedere.
When Belvedere resident Lynn Wells found out about her upcoming birthday, she wanted to do something special.
“Lynn wrote it down so we wouldn’t forget about it and let it pass by,” said fellow Belvedere resident Nancy Heilmann.
Wells collaborated with Heilmann, who alerted neighbors about their plans, and Marcy Mignosa, who bought a
large “100” balloon.
