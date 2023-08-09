Residents hold Back to School Prayer event

As the first day of school comes closer, area residents gathered outside every school in Lake and Sumter counties Sunday evening to pray together in support of students, staff and families.
One of those gatherings was at Lake Harlow Park in Middleton, where more than 100 people got together for the first Back to School Prayer event in the neighborhood that surrounds the new Villages Charter School campuses.
