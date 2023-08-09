Residents hold Back to School Prayer event

From left, Logan Moore, Brylee Moore, Jessica Douglas, and her two sons, Austin, and Weston, pray during the Back to School Prayer at Lake Harlow Park. More than 100 people got together for the first Back to School Prayer event in Middleton, the neighborhood that surrounds the new Villages Charter School campuses.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

As the first day of school comes closer, area residents gathered outside every school in Lake and Sumter counties Sunday evening to pray together in support of students, staff and families.

One of those gatherings was at Lake Harlow Park in Middleton, where more than 100 people got together for the first Back to School Prayer event in the neighborhood that surrounds the new Villages Charter School campuses.

Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.