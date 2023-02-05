Residents helping raise kittens with foster program

In the home of Bob and Joanne Lord, it’s not uncommon to see tiny kittens wandering from room to room, searching for toys to play with or a pair of hands to pet them. The couple devotes their time to raising foster kittens from nearby animal shelters and rescue centers. They mainly work with Live to Purr Another Day, a rescue organization located in Sumterville, whose goal is to save cats and kittens from euthanasia because of overcrowding at shelters. The organization provides housing and care to young kittens until they are old enough for adoption.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.