Residents happy for return of billiards rooms

Ron Stewart surveyed the arrangement of billiard balls on his table at La Hacienda Recreation Center on May 4, calculating his next move. “This is a very dangerous shot,” the Village of Country Club Hills resident said, getting ready to shoot the
8 ball into a corner pocket. “I’ll put it here,” he said, tapping his cue on the pocket.
On the first day that recreation centers opened, billiards fanatics came out to take their shot after a long hiatus. Since then, residents like Stewart have appreciated the opportunity to continue a favorite hobby.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.