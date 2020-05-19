Residents happily return to the courts

A little rain couldn’t keep Dave Howard away from what he had been missing for weeks. The Village of Summerhill resident was one of countless residents who enjoyed yet another wave of amenities on Monday, as The Villages Recreation and Parks Department continued its measured approach to reopening recreation facilities. The department offered up the use of its five softball complexes along with its court sports facilities on Monday. “It’s been a day I’ve been looking forward to for what seems like forever now,” said Howard, who tossed a softball back and forth with friend, John Mavens, late Monday morning at Buffalo Glen Softball Complex. “A lot of time spent hoping to get back out here and enjoy some of these things again. I’m glad it’s finally here — even if there’s a little bit of rain.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.