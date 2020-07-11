Residents get treated to a dose of miniature horse therapy

Even typically impassive residents at Trinity Springs light up in excitement seeing Moonshadow, the miniature therapy horse, turning the corner to approach their windows.
On Thursday, Gentle Carousel Miniature Horse Therapy paid an outdoor visit to memory-care and assisted living facility Trinity Springs in Oxford with one of its therapy horses. Gentle Horse founders Debbie and Jorge Garcia-Bengochea chose the doe-eyed, dark-maned Moonshadow for the visit.
“Our caregivers said the reactions were priceless,” said Mike Vannucci, executive director, who watched from outside.
The residents were thrilled, he said, as it was a change in pace to their day. Care staff told him the scene from inside.
“Even the residents who typically don’t react to things were thrilled to see the horse and perked up right away,” Vannucci said.
