Residents get the chance to act out in theater group

Camille Likes gives you permission to act out in her aptly named group, the Acting Out Theater Club.
Acting Out gives residents who don’t have any acting experience the chance to learn the basics, or it allows those with some experience to gain more knowledge of being in a theatrical production.
During its monthly gathering, at 6 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at SeaBreeze Recreation, the group plays theater games and runs through monologues and skits, among other things.
