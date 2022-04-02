Residents get intro into increasingly popular table shuffleboard

Cindy Rose cheered as her last puck knocked off her opponent's, giving her the last point in the impromptu table shuffleboard tournament on March 22 at the Introduction to Table Shuffleboard event at Homestead Recreation Center.
Cindy and her husband, Carey, of the Village of Marsh Bend, attended the event after seeing it on the monthly social calendar with the Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
