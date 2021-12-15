Residents get funky during recreation event on the square

Even though they weren’t “Dancing in the Streets” like Martha and the Vandellas sang, residents were dancing in the town square to the classic tune on Tuesday.
It was part of the urban soul line dance event presented by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
A large crowd of dancers gathered at the event to learn new dance moves to groovy tunes.
During the hour, leader Sandi Bergheimer taught four dances, each set to an old-school or new-school R&B beat, including “Shake a Tail Feather;” “No Trouble” set to Iggy Azalea and Jennifer Hudson’s “Trouble”; “All About You” set to Ariana Grande and Chaka Khan’s “Nobody”; “On Da Dance Floor” set to “Dancing in the Street”; and “Got to Be Real.”
