Residents flock to further reopening of recreation amenities

With more recreation amenities becoming available Monday, residents of The Villages marched ahead on their return to an active lifestyle.
The Villages Recreation and Parks reopened a slew of amenities, offering access to a new wave of activities — and facilities to enjoy them.
Just one week after the reopening of sports pools across the community, residents were treated to neighborhood pools opening up on Monday, as well as dog parks and select indoor and outdoor activities at regional recreation centers.
“It’s been really great to see everybody,” said Madison Taylor, recreation facilities manager at Rohan Recreation Center. “We’ve had so many residents that are thankful for what we’re doing and going slow into our process of reopening everything. We’ve seen a lot of familiar faces, so it’s been really nice just to see those residents that we’ve created relationships with and gotten to know.”
