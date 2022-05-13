Residents find ways to adapt to squeeze at the gas pump

As gas prices continue to rise, John Strong is happy to live close to places he usually visits.
“We can either walk to the recreation centers or we can take the golf cart to the golf course or the restaurants,” the Village of Cason Hammock resident said.
Strong has been using his golf cart to get around even more as gas prices have gone up. He only has to fill up every couple of weeks in his cart instead of once a week with his car.
All across the country gas prices have been rising, and Floridians are seeing record-high prices at the pump.
