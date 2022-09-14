Residents find sense of balance on the Square

More than 100 people gathered Tuesday morning at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square for a yoga session led by Kathy Martucci.
The event is the season’s first outdoor square event, presented by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
“I don’t like to hear anybody say, ‘I can’t do yoga’,” Martucci told the group. “That’s why we practice it.”
With gentle music playing from loudspeakers, Martucci led the group at the foot of the steps to the pavilion, guiding the participants through the different poses to work all parts of the body.
Along the way, a few noises filtered throughout the square, from a pressure washer’s generator to the rumbling of a muscle car and motorcycles, but Martucci kept everyone in the moment of the different poses. She also kept things light.
“Go the other way, if you can remember the way you went three seconds ago,” said Martucci, of the Village of Chatham.
At another point, she had everyone move their hips side to side while on their mats, explaining to them how yoga helps with the digestive system.
“I haven’t taken a Tums in 25 years,” she said.
