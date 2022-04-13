Residents find a sense of calm during recreation event at Lake Sumter Landing

Tranquility filled Lake Sumter Landing Market Square on Tuesday morning as a group of residents learned how to center themselves in the moment.
Resident Nancie Leon led her energy meditation class outdoors as part of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department’s series of monthly events on the square.
“The key is to let go of the complications of the outer world and go into the inner world of the self,” Leon said calmly to the group.
Residents sat on mats or in chairs as gentle music played alongside the natural soundtrack of bird sounds. Leon began by having participants stand and move their limbs a bit, including leaning to the left and right, bending at the knees, and tapping hands and fingers.
