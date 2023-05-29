Residents enjoyed Coffee With a Cop series

Last week Lady Lake and Villages residents got the opportunity to break bread and meet with Lady Lake Police officers, as well as the department’s new interim chief, as part of the Coffee with a Cop series.
Interim Police Chief Steve Hunt and a handful of officers from the agency met with residents May 22 at the McDonald’s in Lady Lake, giving residents the chance to chat and ask officers questions in a stress-free environment.
Coffee with a Cop is a national effort that brings local law enforcement and residents together at various restaurants to build trust and stronger relationships, according to its website. Residents and officers shook hands, laughed and drank coffee while discussing what was on their mind.
Hunt was very happy with the event’s turnout. Events like this are key to better serve the community and understand its needs, he said.
“It’s essential because it’s one of the ways we get to hear from people that we serve,” Hunt said. “It’s a nice format and people get to meet the people that work here.”
