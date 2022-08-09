Residents enjoy the first week of classic film showings at The Sharon

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.