Residents enjoy the first week of classic film showings at The Sharon

Along with its lineup of live entertainment, The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center now offers classic films on a big screen as part of its Cinema Series.The theater just completed the first week of showing films on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and will continue the offerings when live performances aren’t scheduled.
“We’re having a pretty good turnout,” said Taylor Gunnell, marketing and administrative assistant at The Sharon. “And we’ve got a good showing again for the second week.”
Tickets go on sale each Thursday for the following week’s shows and are available in person at The Sharon or any Villages Box office, or online at thesharon.com or the villagesentertainmentcom/cinema-series-the-sharon. The cost is $8.50 for Villages residents and $10.25 for the public.
