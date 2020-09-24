Residents donate clothes, supplies for local school children in need

Florida’s Friendliest Hometown takes care of kids, said Stella Hodkinson, of the Village of DeSoto. DeSoto residents recently brought more school supplies for Leesburg Elementary School.
DeSoto for Non Profits collected almost 100 boxes of school supplies and $730 in cash, checks and gift cards for teachers to buy supplies they and their students need.
“People are just so generous,” Hodkinson said. “It’s unbelievable.”
Jacci Naja, of the Village of DeSoto, who organized the school supply drive with about 10 volunteers, said she wanted to help Leesburg Elementary School because it’s less than a 15-minute drive from her home. When she was driving to Leesburg regularly for ovarian cancer treatments, she noticed the school and saw students leaving the school and going into the forest one day. She said she thought they were going there to play.
