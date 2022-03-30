Residents continue to give more time to lifestyle groups

Spending an hour or two each week leading a resident lifestyle group may seem small, but it adds up to something big in The Villages.
The volunteers who lead and assist the more than 5,000 resident lifestyle and sports groups offered through The Villages Recreation and Parks Department clocked a combined total of 244,310 volunteers hours in 2021, according to the department.
That is up from 242,460 in 2019, the last year they were counted, and adds up to more than 27 years.
“This is what this community is all about,” said Pam Henry, recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations with The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. “(The) giving of oneself to help others enjoy.”
