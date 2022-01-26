Residents celebrate half-century (and more) of wedded lives

Outside Savannah Center, it was cold and drizzling. Inside, the love felt between couples celebrating their 50th wedding anniversaries made the evening warm and bright.
The Villages Recreation and Parks Department presented the annual 50th Anniversary Dinner on Tuesday night in the large banquet room.
While couples married for 50 years or more and their guests enjoyed a meal provided by La Hacienda Catering, the Kevin O’Connell Trio with vocalist Billie Thatcher provided the soundtrack of the evening, playing everything from “Let’s Stay Together” to “Cheek to Cheek” to “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”
