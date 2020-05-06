Residents celebrate Cinco de Mayo at distance

Jim and Connie Warner sat eagerly in their golf cart parked in the driveway of their Village of Pinellas home.
The two were waiting for their neighborhood golf cart parade to start so they could celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
Cheryl Franson, of the Village of Pinellas, organized the parade as a way to bring the neighborhood together while maintaining social distance.
“We love the parades because we can have fun with each other like old times, even though we can’t be at one another’s homes,” Franson said.
