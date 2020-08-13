Residents can still help support the arts

The community has the opportunity to lend a hand to the entertainment world amid the pandemic. It is vital to continue to support the performing arts right now, said Whitney Morse, artistic director at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol. “As much as we like to think of art as a luxury, it is a vital part of our economy, and the essence of our very humanity,” Morse said. People can help support the arts by seeing a show, watching a virtual performance, making a donation or volunteering. Locally, patrons can donate to The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra by visiting thevillagesphilharmonic.org and clicking on the “Donate” tab. The Villages Blues Society created the Florida Blues Musicians’ Relief Fund to support blues artists. Money is raised for the fund mostly through live outdoor performances, but donations also are accepted. To donate, email thevillagesblues@gmail.com.
