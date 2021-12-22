Residents build Christmas tree bookshelf for library

Instead of garland and tinsel, books and DVDs decorate a local library’s Christmas tree — which doubles as a bookcase. Residents can find this standout holiday item upon entering the Mark Twain Library at Paradise Regional Recreation Complex. Bows and candy canes affixed to different areas signal the presence of Christmas in the arts and literature. Ron Billo and Jack Whitmore put the tree together in the span of a year. “It was very satisfying to do something for the community,” said Whitmore, of the Village of Springdale.
