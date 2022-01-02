Residential, commercial on rise in Oxford

Oxford is experiencing a building boom unlike any it has seen before. The neighborhood in north Wildwood is attracting developers from across the region.
The current construction is bringing a mix of residential and commercial opportunities, Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf said.
“The growth everywhere in the city has been really impressive and we’re really seeing a lot of it in the Oxford area,” he said. “It just increases the opportunities for people to live here and have different options for shopping, restaurants, medical offices. That’s something we haven’t had here in the past.”
