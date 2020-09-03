Resident uses extra time to acquire new skills

When Julie Schmitt left cold and slushy Ohio, she envisioned meeting neighbors in the sunny and warm Village of Marsh Bend, enjoying live music at a town square, playing some golf and finding volunteer opportunities.
But those plans were paused before all the boxes were unpacked.
“I was here one week and then everything shut down,” Schmitt said of the pandemic.
The groundhog days of quarantine set in fairly quickly for this retired CPA.
Suddenly, Schmitt started eyeing the color of two living room chairs she brought from Ohio. Both chairs were orange, which fit her southwest theme up north.
