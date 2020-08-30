Resident trying to run every street in The Villages

Mary Louise McEwen was getting tired of the same sights.
Normally, she would have completed her three weekly runs with The Villages Running Club, but when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in the spring, the Village of Dunedin resident decided to limit her workouts to solo endeavors.
The laps around her neighborhood eventually started to feel monotonous, though, and McEwen longed for some variation.
“I thought, 'Hmm, let me expand,' so I started running in different areas,” she said.
So began a colossal personal challenge — since May, McEwen has been attempting to run every street in The Villages.
